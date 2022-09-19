 The Tallest Man on Earth Announces Covers Album, Shares Cover of Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 19th, 2022  
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces Covers Album, Shares Cover of Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway”

Too Late For Edelweiss Due Out This Friday via ANTI-

Sep 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) has announced the release of a covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss, which will be out this Friday (Sep. 23) via ANTI-. Matsson has also announced a spring 2023 European tour and has shared a cover of Hank Williams’ 1949 song “Lost Highway,” which will be featured on the upcoming album. Listen to the cover and view the album’s tracklist/cover art along with a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, Matsson states: “When I was a teenager I borrowed a Hank Williams album at the local library, and ‘Lost Highway’ has been haunting me ever since. Many vocal sound checks throughout my career have heard Hank’s advice.”

He adds, regarding the new album: “This past year, I’ve spent a lot of time touring but also writing and recording an album that I’m wildly proud of and will see the light of day eventually. But in the small hours in between trips and sessions, mostly in my house in Sweden and an AirBnb in North Carolina, I lo-fi recorded some covers here and there. Many times as a reset button for my own song writing, to cleanse the palate from my whirlpool mind while writing songs. A little document of songs I had on my mind during those nights.”

In July, Matsson shared a cover of Håkan Hellström’s 2008 song “För sent för Edelweiss.” His most recent album, I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream, came out in 2019 via Dead Oceans.

Too Late For Edelweiss Tracklist:

1. För sent för Edelweiss (Håkan Hellström)
2. Metal Firecracker (Lucinda Williams)
3. Little Birdie (Ralph Stanley)
4. Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye (The Casinos)
5. Blood Bank (Bon Iver)
6. Tears Are In Your Eyes (Yo La Tengo)
7. Fairest Of The Seasons (Jackson Browne & Nico)
8. Pink Rabbits (The National)
9. Lost Highway (Hank WIlliams)
10. In My Life (The Beatles)

The Tallest Man On Earth 2023 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Thu. Apr. 13 - Arhus, DK @ Voxhall
Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan-B
Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

