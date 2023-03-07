The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Video for New Song “Henry St.” and Announces More Tour Dates
Henry St. Due Out April 14 via ANTI-
Mar 06, 2023
Photography by Stephan Vanfleteren
The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) is releasing a new album, Henry St., on April 14 via ANTI-. Now he has shared its second single, title track “Henry St.,” via a music video and also announced some new fall tour dates. Jeroen Dankers directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all The Tallest Man on Earth’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Matsson says the song carries the album’s overarching theme, which is “how to be a person in this world.”
Matsson explains: “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?”
The song was recorded with Phil Cool. “I had Phil basically hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it,” remembers Matsson. “He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped––I was in tears.”
Previously Matsson shared the album’s first single, “Every Little Heart.”
Henry St. is Matsson’s first album of original songs in four years, although last September he released the covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss, via ANTI-. His last regular album was 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream.
In 2020, Matsson left New York City to return to his farm in Sweden. It was only after he returned to touring in 2021 that the inspiration to write and record new music struck.
“When I’m in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again. When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman,” Matsson said in a previous press release.
The album features Ryan Gustafson (guitar, lap steel, ukulele), TJ Maiani (drums), CJ Camerieri of Bon Iver (trumpet , French horn), Phil Cook (piano, organ), Rob Moose of Bon Iver, yMusic (strings), and Adam Schatz (saxophone).
“They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” said Matsson of the players. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”
The Tallest Man On Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT
Thu. Mar. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT
Sat. Mar. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
Sun. Mar. 26 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
Wed. Mar. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Mar. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sat. Apr. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Mon. Apr. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom- SOLD OUT
Tue. Apr. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg- SOLD OUT
Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT
Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
* = with Elephant Revival
