The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Video for New Song “Henry St.” and Announces More Tour Dates Henry St. Due Out April 14 via ANTI-

Photography by Stephan Vanfleteren



The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) is releasing a new album, Henry St., on April 14 via ANTI-. Now he has shared its second single, title track “Henry St.,” via a music video and also announced some new fall tour dates. Jeroen Dankers directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all The Tallest Man on Earth’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Matsson says the song carries the album’s overarching theme, which is “how to be a person in this world.”

Matsson explains: “As individuals, we’re told that we should strive for success. But when we have it, it doesn’t solve anything. The song is about stepping away and thinking: why am I actually doing this?”

The song was recorded with Phil Cool. “I had Phil basically hanging over my shoulders at the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it,” remembers Matsson. “He improvised that beautiful outro. When he did, our jaws dropped––I was in tears.”

Previously Matsson shared the album’s first single, “Every Little Heart.”

Henry St. is Matsson’s first album of original songs in four years, although last September he released the covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss, via ANTI-. His last regular album was 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream.

In 2020, Matsson left New York City to return to his farm in Sweden. It was only after he returned to touring in 2021 that the inspiration to write and record new music struck.

“When I’m in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again. When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman,” Matsson said in a previous press release.

The album features Ryan Gustafson (guitar, lap steel, ukulele), TJ Maiani (drums), CJ Camerieri of Bon Iver (trumpet , French horn), Phil Cook (piano, organ), Rob Moose of Bon Iver, yMusic (strings), and Adam Schatz (saxophone).

“They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” said Matsson of the players. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”

The Tallest Man On Earth 2023 Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

Thu. Mar. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Masonic Lodge - SOLD OUT

Sat. Mar. 25 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Sun. Mar. 26 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Wed. Mar. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Mar. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sat. Apr. 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon. Apr. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom- SOLD OUT

Tue. Apr. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg- SOLD OUT

Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT

Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel



* = with Elephant Revival

