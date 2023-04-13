The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Video for New Song “Looking For Love”
Henry St. Due Out This Friday via ANTI-
Apr 12, 2023
Photography by Stephan Vanfleteren
The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) is releasing a new album, Henry St., this Friday via ANTI-. Now he has shared its third single, “Looking For Love,” via a music video. Jeroen Dankers directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all The Tallest Man on Earth’s upcoming tour dates.
Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso worked on the song with Matsson, as Matsson explains in a press release: “The first day in the studio, Nick created this hissing noise while I was feedbacking electric guitar. We had so much fun jamming like that. Then Nick put down some piano to overdub my guitar, and we knew we had the song…. Nick is so emotionally intelligent, and we share an almost childlike joy in things that can happen with music. He makes the songs come truly alive by keeping the performances and the humanity in––the kind of stuff that just happens during the session.”
Previously Matsson shared the album’s first single, “Every Little Heart.” Then he shared its second single, title track “Henry St.,” via a music video and announced some new tour dates.
Henry St. is Matsson’s first album of original songs in four years, although last September he released the covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss, via ANTI-. His last regular album was 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream.
In 2020, Matsson left New York City to return to his farm in Sweden. It was only after he returned to touring in 2021 that the inspiration to write and record new music struck.
“When I’m in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again. When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman,” Matsson said in a previous press release.
The album features Ryan Gustafson (guitar, lap steel, ukulele), TJ Maiani (drums), CJ Camerieri of Bon Iver (trumpet , French horn), Phil Cook (piano, organ), Rob Moose of Bon Iver, yMusic (strings), and Adam Schatz (saxophone).
“They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” said Matsson of the players. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”
The Tallest Man On Earth 2023 Tour Dates:
Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio - SOLD OUT
Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre
Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT
Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT
Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle - SOLD OUT
Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich
Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 17 - Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
Fri. Aug. 18 - Knislinge, SE @ Wanås Music & Arts
Sat. Aug. 19 - Örebro, SE @ Humlehagen
Mon. Aug. 21 - Skellefteå, SE @ Sara Kulturhus
Tue. Aug. 22 - Umeå, SE @ Idun
Wed. Aug. 23 - Uppsala, SE @ Almost A Festival
Fri. Aug. 25 - Göteborg, SE @ Liseberg
Sat. Aug. 26 - Husknarva @ Folkets Park
Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
