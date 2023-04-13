News

All





The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Video for New Song “Looking For Love” Henry St. Due Out This Friday via ANTI-

Photography by Stephan Vanfleteren



The Tallest Man on Earth (aka Swedish musician Kristian Matsson) is releasing a new album, Henry St., this Friday via ANTI-. Now he has shared its third single, “Looking For Love,” via a music video. Jeroen Dankers directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all The Tallest Man on Earth’s upcoming tour dates.

Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso worked on the song with Matsson, as Matsson explains in a press release: “The first day in the studio, Nick created this hissing noise while I was feedbacking electric guitar. We had so much fun jamming like that. Then Nick put down some piano to overdub my guitar, and we knew we had the song…. Nick is so emotionally intelligent, and we share an almost childlike joy in things that can happen with music. He makes the songs come truly alive by keeping the performances and the humanity in––the kind of stuff that just happens during the session.”

Previously Matsson shared the album’s first single, “Every Little Heart.” Then he shared its second single, title track “Henry St.,” via a music video and announced some new tour dates.

Henry St. is Matsson’s first album of original songs in four years, although last September he released the covers album, Too Late For Edelweiss, via ANTI-. His last regular album was 2019’s I Love You, It’s a Fever Dream.

In 2020, Matsson left New York City to return to his farm in Sweden. It was only after he returned to touring in 2021 that the inspiration to write and record new music struck.

“When I’m in motion, I can focus on my instinct, have my daydreams again. When I was finally able to tour again, I started writing like a madman,” Matsson said in a previous press release.

The album features Ryan Gustafson (guitar, lap steel, ukulele), TJ Maiani (drums), CJ Camerieri of Bon Iver (trumpet , French horn), Phil Cook (piano, organ), Rob Moose of Bon Iver, yMusic (strings), and Adam Schatz (saxophone).

“They opened everything up, and understood what the songs that I’d written needed: sounds that I couldn’t ever have thought of or created myself,” said Matsson of the players. “We recorded so many of the songs live in the studio, playing, having fun and being really open with each other.”

The Tallest Man On Earth 2023 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio - SOLD OUT

Thu. Apr. 13 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 16 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Mon. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. Apr. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

Wed. Apr. 19 - Leeds, UK @ The Leeds Irish Centre

Fri. Apr. 21 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

Sat. Apr. 22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity - SOLD OUT

Mon. Apr. 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

Tue. Apr. 25 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Wed. Apr. 26 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Apr. 27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. Apr. 29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Sun. Apr. 30 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle - SOLD OUT

Mon. May 1 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahlrlich

Wed. May 3 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 5 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 7 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

Mon. May 8 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 9 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT

Thu. Aug. 17 - Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

Fri. Aug. 18 - Knislinge, SE @ Wanås Music & Arts

Sat. Aug. 19 - Örebro, SE @ Humlehagen

Mon. Aug. 21 - Skellefteå, SE @ Sara Kulturhus

Tue. Aug. 22 - Umeå, SE @ Idun

Wed. Aug. 23 - Uppsala, SE @ Almost A Festival

Fri. Aug. 25 - Göteborg, SE @ Liseberg

Sat. Aug. 26 - Husknarva @ Folkets Park

Tue. Sep. 5 - Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

Thu. Sep. 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 9 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sun. Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Sat. Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Sun. Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. Sep. 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Sep. 21 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Sat. Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sun. Sep. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 26 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat. Sep. 30 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun. Oct. 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu. Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sat. Oct. 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Oct. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Fri. Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sat. Oct. 14 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.