Wednesday, December 7th, 2022  
The Tubs Share New Single “Dead Meat”

Dead Meat Due Out January 27, 2023 via Trouble In Mind

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Maria Cecilia Tedemalm
The Tubs have shared a new single, “Dead Meat.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Trouble In Mind. Listen below.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

