The Tubs Share New Single “Dead Meat” Dead Meat Due Out January 27, 2023 via Trouble In Mind

Photography by Maria Cecilia Tedemalm



The Tubs have shared a new single, “Dead Meat.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Trouble In Mind. Listen below.

