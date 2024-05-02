News

The WAEVE (Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur's Graham Coxon) Share New Song "City Lights" The WAEVE Out Now via Transgressive





The WAEVE—aka Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon—have shared a brand new song, “City Lights.” Listen below via a visual for the song.

“City Lights” follows the duo’s self-titled debut album, which came out last year via Transgressive and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023.

James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine, Foals, HAIM) produced The WAEVE, which was recorded in 2022. Dougall and Coxon started trading messages during lockdown, around Christmas 2020, and the project grew from there.

Many of the band’s tracks feature Coxon on saxophone, one of the first instruments he picked up when he initially became a musician.

The WAEVE were interviewed in Issue 71 of our print magazine (get it here).

Dougall was also one of the artists on the cover of our special 20th Anniversary print issue, where you can read an exclusive interview with her.

Dougall released her last solo album, A New Illusion, in April 2019 via Vermillion (it was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019).

Read our interview with Dougall on A New Illusion.

Also read our interview with Dougall on her all-time favorite album.

Plus read our review of A New Illusion.

Coxon’s last solo album was 2012’s A+E, but he’s kept busy with soundtrack work, including releasing two albums of songs and score from the acclaimed TV show The End of the F***ing World and his 2021 score to the comic book Superstate. His memoir, Verse, Chorus, Monster!, got a U.S. release last year via Faber Books. Blur also released a new album last year, The Ballad of Darren.

