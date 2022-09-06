News

The WAEVE (Rose Elinor Dougall + Graham Coxon) Announce Album, Share New Song "Can I Call You" The WAEVE Due Out February 3, 2023 via Transgressive

The WAEVE—a new duo consisting of Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon—have announced their self-titled debut album and shared a new song from it, “Can I Call You,” via a video for it. The WAEVE is due out February 3, 2023 via Transgressive. David J East directed the black & white video for “Can I Call You.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“Can I Call You” starts as a moody piano-backed Dougall ballad, before exploding into a Krautrock groove almost two minutes in. Then Coxon’s saxophone takes over and both Coxon and Dougall sing overtop of each other, repeating the same impassioned lyrics through to the song’s conclusion.

James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine, Foals, HAIM) produced The WAEVE, which was recorded earlier this year. Dougall and Coxon started trading messages during lockdown, around Christmas 2020, and the project grew from there.

Many of the tracks feature Coxon on saxophone, one of the first instruments he picked up when he initially became a musician. Reference points for the album in the press release include: Sandy Denny, John & Beverly Martyn, Kevin Ayers, and Van der Graaf Generator.

The press release describes the band’s sound in more detail: “A liquid meeting of musical minds and talents. A powerful elixir of cinematic British folk-rock, post-punk, organic songwriting and freefall jamming. The WAEVE strikes that magical English folk-rock alchemy of earth and ether. Heaviness and weightlessness. Darkness and light.”

The project was announced in April and in May they shared their debut single, “Something Pretty,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list and actually isn’t featured on the album. Previously they also shared a trailer for the band.

The WAEVE have announced a show in London at Lafayette on March 27, 2023.

Coxon’s last solo album was 2012’s A+E, but he’s kept busy with soundtrack work, including releasing two albums of songs and score from the acclaimed TV show The End of the F***ing World and his 2021 score to the comic book Superstate.

The WAEVE Tracklist:

1. Can I Call You

2. Kill Me Again

3. Over And Over

4. Sleepwalking

5. Drowning

6. Someone Up There

7. All Along

8. Undine

9. Alone And Free

10. You’re All I Want To Know

