The Wake Announces New Acts For July Event Baggio, Dominie Hooper and Kodiak Island among those playing

Jo Bartlett and Danny Hagan are thrilled to announce a second stage and to confirm the latest additions to their inaugural one day festival, .The Wake. To accompany this they have curated a a Spotify playlist for the event which you can listen to here:

In addition to Gruff Rhys, Domino’s One True Pairing (Tom Fleming from Wild Beasts), Bella Union artist Emma Tricca, with her echoes of 70’s acid folk rock, a very rare live appearance from Mat Flint (Heavenly Social, Revolver, Death In Vegas), psychedelic shoegaze act HOO (featuring Mojave 3’s Ian McCutcheon) and three piece pastoral folk collective Gymkhana (featuring Patch from The Sundays and Jason from Bennet) Jo and Danny are delighted to reveal a host of new acts including Baggio, Dominie Hooper, Kodiak Island and Roselynd.

“When we released the 2005 Green Man film a couple of months ago, a chap called Ned dropped me a line. He was surprised to see himself in the film as he had attended the festival as a 9 year old boy. He was so blown away he started to learn to play guitar and now has a band, the South London Silver Jews influenced alt-country collective Baggio, who we are delighted to have open our new event,” says festival curator Jo Bartlett.

Joining Baggio are Jo’s own five piece psych folk band ,Kodiak Island who will be performing their The Amber Road album in full for the first time, the enigmatic and haunting Roselynd and the freak folk sound-world of Dominie Hooper, whose latest single was produced by This Is The Kit’s Kate Stable and described as “excellent” by 6Music’s Gideon Coe.

DJ sets are confirmed from Richard Norris (The Grid) and Billy Campbell (Names Records), whilst Richard Norris will also be reading from his forthcoming White Rabbit published autobiography, ‘Strange Things Are Happening’, on the Talks Stage stage.

John Andrews (Caught By The River) will be hosting the Talks Satge, where, joining Richard Norris we are very pleased to announce Daniel Rachel, who will be talking about his book ‘Too Much Too Young’ the story of 2 Tone, published by White Rabbit. Daniel will also be playing a 2 Tone DJ set.

Hosts of The Wake, Jo & Danny will also be attempting to squeeze in as many of the independent records that they love and that have inspired them since the early 1980’s to present day in their own DJ set.

The Wake takes place on Saturday 27th July 2024, and will be an intimate one day event featuring music, literature, street food and craft beer with local independent micro brewery Langham running the bar.

The beautiful woodland site is near Billingshurst in West Sussex RH14 0AL. Gates will open at noon, and the entertainment will start at 1pm and finish at around 10pm. There is free parking on site.

More acts to be announced soon.