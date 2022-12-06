News

All





The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Billy Pavone



The Walkmen have announced a set of new May 2023 live dates, including a show at the next Shaky Knees festival. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9). View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

In November, The Walkmen announced that they are reuniting for their first shows in a decade.

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:

^ New Dates

Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival ^

Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^

Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^

Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

Friday May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.