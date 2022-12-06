 The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022  
The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Dec 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Billy Pavone
The Walkmen have announced a set of new May 2023 live dates, including a show at the next Shaky Knees festival. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9). View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

In November, The Walkmen announced that they are reuniting for their first shows in a decade.

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:

^ New Dates

Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival ^
Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^
Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^
Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
Friday May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

