The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Dec 06, 2022
Photography by Billy Pavone
The Walkmen have announced a set of new May 2023 live dates, including a show at the next Shaky Knees festival. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9). View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
In November, The Walkmen announced that they are reuniting for their first shows in a decade.
The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:
^ New Dates
Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival ^
Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^
Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro ^
Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
Friday May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, Pt. 2: Video Games (News) —
- Built To Spill Announce 2023 Tour Dates (News) — Built to Spill
- Premiere: Sunnsetter Shares New Single “Float In Circles” (News) —
- Tops: The Complete Collection of Charles Biro’s Visionary 1949 Comic Book Series (Review) —
- The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows (News) — The Walkmen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.