The Walkmen Reunite For First Shows in a Decade
Performing Next April in New York City
Nov 15, 2022
Photography by Billy Pavone
The Walkmen have announced that they are reuniting for their first shows in a decade. They are performing two shows next April 26 and 27 at New York’s Webster Hall. It’ll be the band’s first shows since they went on hiatus in 2013. They have also shared a trailer for the reunion. Watch it below.
Frontman Hamilton Leithauser had this to say in a press release: “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. See you soon.”
The general onsale starts this Friday, November 18th at 11 AM EST. Although you can register here for a presale that starts tomorrow.
