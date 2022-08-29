The War On Drugs Announce Limited Edition “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” Box Set
Due Out in Late November
The War on Drugs have announced a limited edition box set release for their most recent studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The release will feature the original album on heavyweight vinyl and cassette in addition to a 7-inch vinyl of two previously unreleased tracks: “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” It will also include a 16-page booklet, a poster, postcards, and an embroidered patch. The box set is limited to 5,000 copies and is expected to ship in late November.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last year. It includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.
Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Watch Daniel Radcliffe in the Official Trailer For Upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic Biopic (News) — Daniel Radcliffe, Weird Al Yankovic
- Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple People (News) — Arcade Fire
- Premiere: Jacklen Ro Shares New Video for “Side By Side” (News) — Jacklen Ro
- The War On Drugs Announce Limited Edition “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” Box Set (News) — The War on Drugs
- No Age Share Video For New Single “Compact Flashes” (News) — No Age
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.