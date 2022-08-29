News

The War On Drugs Announce Limited Edition “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” Box Set Due Out in Late November





The War on Drugs have announced a limited edition box set release for their most recent studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The release will feature the original album on heavyweight vinyl and cassette in addition to a 7-inch vinyl of two previously unreleased tracks: “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” It will also include a 16-page booklet, a poster, postcards, and an embroidered patch. The box set is limited to 5,000 copies and is expected to ship in late November.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last year. It includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs.

