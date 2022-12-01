News

The War on Drugs Announce Three Holiday Shows Benefitting the Philadelphia School District “A Drugcember to Remember” Shows Happen December 19-21 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia





The War on Drugs have announced three holiday shows later this month that are being called “A Drugcember to Remember” and will benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. They happen on December 19-21 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia. Each show will feature a live raffle to raise additional money and there will be an online auction in January. Tickets for the concerts go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 2) at 10 a.m. EST.

Tickets are available here: December 19, December 20, and December 21.

The band have done “A Drugcember to Remember” benefit shows in the past, but took a two-year break from doing them. The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia is described in a press release as “a nonprofit that raises and coordinates investments into the Philadelphia public schools.”

The War on Drugs’ frontman Adam Granduciel had this to say in the press release: “There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia. We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly. See y’all soon xo ag.”

Kathy Rubino, Vice President of Development for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, had this to add: “We are incredibly grateful for The War on Drug’s ongoing commitment to supporting Philadelphia’s public school children. The example they set and generosity they inspire is uplifting to students across our great city.”

In September the band released a limited edition box set reissue for their 2021 studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The release featured the original album on heavyweight vinyl and cassette in addition to a 7-inch vinyl of two previously unreleased tracks: “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” It also included a 16-page booklet, a poster, postcards, and an embroidered patch. When the digital version of the deluxe edition was released, “Oceans of Darkness” landed on our Songs of the Week list.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

In November 2021, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs or read it online here.

