News

All





The War On Drugs Share Two New Songs: “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” I Don’t Live Here Anymore Deluxe Edition Out Now

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine



The War on Drugs have released the deluxe version of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, today. It features two previously unreleased songs: “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Adam Granduciel states: “One night in L.A., while we were many months into working on what would be I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Dave [Hartley] uncovered a stripped down demo in my dropbox called ‘Oceans of Darkness,’ and insisted we try recording it. We were frustrated and exhausted at the time, but we set up in a circle after dinner and worked it out as the tape was rolling. It’s rare that a song of ours could feel this complete after only a few takes, but it had all the desperation and urgency that we had been looking for. Ultimately I didn’t include it on the record because I couldn’t find a home for it among the other songs. We’re happy we can share it with you now.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last year. It includes title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. It also features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album. In January they performed “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pick up our 20th Anniversary Issue to read our interview with The War on Drugs.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.