The xx’s Romy Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Loveher” Mid Air Due Out September 8 via Young

Photography by Vic Lentaigne



Romy of The xx has announced the release of her debut solo album Mid Air and shared its third single “Loveher.” Working alongside producers Fred again.., Stuart Price, and bandmate Jamie xx, Romy is set to release Mid Air on September 8 via Young. She has also announced a handful of festival appearances over the summer. Listen to the song below followed by the album’s tracklist and upcoming tour dates.

Mid Air is a collective of celebration, sanctuary, and salvation on the dance floor. According to a press release, it’s an album which deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection. It holds creedence for Romy, as it’s a coming-out album and a coming-through album, where she breaks through towards euphoria in the end.

The album embodies so much of the clubbing scene where Romy was able to derive lyrics off of her own escapism, sadness and melancholy. The song “Loveher,” which acts as both the album opener and first song written for the record, depicts a proud and queer love story. “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” Romy says “and I tentatively said…‘maybe me?’”

Romy has previously released two other singles from the same album “Enjoy Your Life” and “Strong” which Romy describes “as emotional music to dance to.”





Mid Air Tracklist:

1. Loveher

2. Weightless

3. The Sea

4. One Last Try

5. DMC

6. Strong ft. Fred Again..

7. Twice

8. Did I

9. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. Enjoy Your Life

11. She’s on My Mind

Romy Tour Dates:

June 16 Off Sonar, Barcelona, Spain

June 26 Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK

June 30 Down The Rabbit Hole, Gelderland, Holland

July 13 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

July 21 Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

July 23 Les Nuits Secretes, Mauberges, France

July 29 Fuji Rock, Japan

August 05 Trädgården, Stockholm, Sweden

August 07 Circoloco, Ibiza

August 25 Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 28 All Points East, London, UK

