The xx’s Romy Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Loveher”
Mid Air Due Out September 8 via Young
Jun 08, 2023
Photography by Vic Lentaigne
Romy of The xx has announced the release of her debut solo album Mid Air and shared its third single “Loveher.” Working alongside producers Fred again.., Stuart Price, and bandmate Jamie xx, Romy is set to release Mid Air on September 8 via Young. She has also announced a handful of festival appearances over the summer. Listen to the song below followed by the album’s tracklist and upcoming tour dates.
Mid Air is a collective of celebration, sanctuary, and salvation on the dance floor. According to a press release, it’s an album which deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection. It holds creedence for Romy, as it’s a coming-out album and a coming-through album, where she breaks through towards euphoria in the end.
The album embodies so much of the clubbing scene where Romy was able to derive lyrics off of her own escapism, sadness and melancholy. The song “Loveher,” which acts as both the album opener and first song written for the record, depicts a proud and queer love story. “Fred asked me, who could this be for?” Romy says “and I tentatively said…‘maybe me?’”
Romy has previously released two other singles from the same album “Enjoy Your Life” and “Strong” which Romy describes “as emotional music to dance to.”
Mid Air Tracklist:
1. Loveher
2. Weightless
3. The Sea
4. One Last Try
5. DMC
6. Strong ft. Fred Again..
7. Twice
8. Did I
9. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
10. Enjoy Your Life
11. She’s on My Mind
Romy Tour Dates:
June 16 Off Sonar, Barcelona, Spain
June 26 Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK
June 30 Down The Rabbit Hole, Gelderland, Holland
July 13 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium
July 21 Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
July 23 Les Nuits Secretes, Mauberges, France
July 29 Fuji Rock, Japan
August 05 Trädgården, Stockholm, Sweden
August 07 Circoloco, Ibiza
August 25 Rock En Seine, Paris, France
August 28 All Points East, London, UK
