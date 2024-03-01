News

The Zutons Share New Song “Pauline” and Behind-the-Scenes Video of Them Recording with Nile Rodgers The Big Decider Due Out April 26 via ICEPOP

Photography by Jonathan Turton



The Zutons are releasing their first new album in 16 years, The Big Decider, on April 26 via ICEPOP. Now they have shared its second single, “Pauline.” They have also shared a video of them recording the song in the studio with Nile Rodgers. Listen and watch below.

The Zutons are Dave McCabe (guitar, lead vocals), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals), and Sean Payne (drums, vocals).

McCabe had this to say about “Pauline” in a press release: “We went to Palm Springs for a band holiday a few years ago. We had mushrooms and it was one of the best days of my life. I wrote the song a few months later. ‘Pauline’ was the first song we worked on for the album as a band, so it gave us momentum. I was listening to a lot of Hot Chocolate at the time I wrote it, and I think that shows. It’s been going down great on the tour, it’s already a live favourite in the set, it’s always great to get that feedback from an audience, that’s when you know you’re on to a winner.”

The Zutons reformed three years ago and announced their intention to record a new album produced by legendary artist and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers.

Previously the band shared The Big Decider’s first single, “Creeping on the Dancefloor,” which was also the band’s first single in 16 years.

The band recorded the album at Abbey Road Studios, working not just with Rodgers, but also their original producer, Ian Broudie.

McCabe had this to say about recording with the two producers: “Working with Nile was just an amazing experience, he gave me a confidence that I’ve never felt before making a record. He’s very laid-back as a person and a good listener. On the song ‘Disappear,’ I wrote a spoken word piece about The Zutons travelling the stars and galaxies asking the most powerful question in the universe, “Why?” I asked Nile if he’d read it out over the top of the end section of the song, thinking he’d just say no. But he jumped in the vocal booth with his chain around his neck and his sunglasses on and did about 20 different takes, all in different styles of himself. It was mind-blowing! It was as though he really does travel around the universe in some spaceship and just makes music in his spare time. He’s just one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.

“It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well. He told me the demo of ‘Big Decider’ brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”

The band’s previous album, You Can Do Anything, came out in 2008.

