The Zutons Share New Song “The Big Decider” and Announce First U.S. Tour in 19 Years The Big Decider Due Out April 26 via ICEPOP

Photography by Jonathan Turton



The Zutons are releasing their first new album in 16 years, The Big Decider, on April 26 via ICEPOP. Now they have shared its third single, title track “The Big Decider.” They have also announced their first full-on U.S. tour in 19 years. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

The Zutons are Dave McCabe (guitar, lead vocals), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals), and Sean Payne (drums, vocals). The band reformed three years ago and announced their intention to record a new album produced by legendary artist and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers. The band recorded the album at Abbey Road Studios, working not just with Rodgers, but also their original producer, Ian Broudie.

McCabe had this to say about “The Big Decider” in a press release: “Ian Broudie told me the demo of ‘Big Decider’ brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again, he’d been retired from producing for over a decade so we’re proud to say we brought him out of retirement. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song is about taking chances in life when they come along, but also about being careful and learning from your mistakes in the past. For me it’s like a fair ride to Vegas, and hopefully a win at the end.”

Previously the band shared The Big Decider’s first single, “Creeping on the Dancefloor,” which was also the band’s first single in 16 years. Then they shared its second single, “Pauline,” along with a video of them recording the song with Rodgers.

McCabe had this to say about recording with the two producers: “Working with Nile was just an amazing experience, he gave me a confidence that I’ve never felt before making a record. He’s very laid-back as a person and a good listener. On the song ‘Disappear,’ I wrote a spoken word piece about The Zutons travelling the stars and galaxies asking the most powerful question in the universe, “Why?” I asked Nile if he’d read it out over the top of the end section of the song, thinking he’d just say no. But he jumped in the vocal booth with his chain around his neck and his sunglasses on and did about 20 different takes, all in different styles of himself. It was mind-blowing! It was as though he really does travel around the universe in some spaceship and just makes music in his spare time. He’s just one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.

“It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well. He told me the demo of ‘Big Decider’ brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”

The band’s previous album, You Can Do Anything, came out in 2008.

The Zutons Tour Dates:

April 2024 UK Headline Tour:

Fri 12 Apr – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Sat 13 Apr – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Sun 14 Apr – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK - SOLD OUT

Tue 16 Apr – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

Wed 17 Apr – Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

Thu 18 Apr – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK

Sun 21 Apr – Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

Mon 22 Apr – Chalk, Brighton, UK

Wed 24 Apr – Pryzm, Kingston, UK - SOLD OUT

Thu 25 Apr – O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

Fri 26 Apr – Olympia, Liverpool, UK - SOLD OUT

Sat 27 Apr - Pryzm, Kingston, UK - SOLD OUT

September 2024 North American Headline Tour:

Fri 20 Sept - Axis Club, Toronto, CA

Sun 22 Sept - LPR, New York, USA

Tue 24 Sept - Empty Bottle, Chicago, USA

Thu 26 Sept - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, USA

Fri 27 Sept - Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, USA

