The Zutons Share Video for First New Single in 16 Years – “Creeping on the Dancefloor” The Big Decider Due Out April 26 via ICEPOP

Photography by Jonathan Turton



The Zutons reformed three years ago and announced their intention to record a new album produced by legendary artist and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers. Said album, The Big Decider, is due out April 26 on ICEPOP and now the band has shared its first single, “Creeping on the Dancefloor,” which is also the band’s first single in 16 years. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

The Zutons are Dave McCabe (guitar, lead vocals), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals). and Sean Payne (drums, vocals).

McCabe had this to say about the single in a press release: “We wrote ‘Creeping on the Dancefloor’ during lockdown when Abi moved in the house and we were all living together in our own little bubble. But I think because we were all trapped in the house and I was singing it onto my phone, just the melody and some of the words to keep the noise down, when we got let loose and recorded it with the band it had a great energy. It’s one of those songs you want to hear again as soon as it’s finished and that’s always a good sign.”

The band recorded the album at Abbey Road Studios, working not just with Rodgers, but also their original producer, Ian Broudie.

McCabe had this to say about recording with the two producers: “Working with Nile was just an amazing experience, he gave me a confidence that I’ve never felt before making a record. He’s very laid-back as a person and a good listener. On the song ‘Disappear,’ I wrote a spoken word piece about The Zutons travelling the stars and galaxies asking the most powerful question in the universe, “Why?” I asked Nile if he’d read it out over the top of the end section of the song, thinking he’d just say no. But he jumped in the vocal booth with his chain around his neck and his sunglasses on and did about 20 different takes, all in different styles of himself. It was mind-blowing! It was as though he really does travel around the universe in some spaceship and just makes music in his spare time. He’s just one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.

“It was great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record as well. He told me the demo of ‘Big Decider’ brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with us again. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the album so getting that reaction from Ian made me feel like we were doing something right. The song spoke for itself.”

The band’s previous album, You Can Do Anything, came out in 2008.

The Zutons UK Tour Dates:

Fri 12 Apr – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Sat 13 Apr – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Sun 14 Apr – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK

Tue 16 Apr – XOYO, Birmingham, UK

Wed 17 Apr – Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

Thu 18 Apr – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK

Sun 21 Apr – Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK

Mon 22 Apr – Chalk, Brighton, UK

Wed 24 Apr – Pryzm, Kingston, UK - SOLD OUT

Thu 25 Apr – O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

Fri 26 Apr – Olympia, Liverpool, UK

Sat 27 Apr - Pryzm, Kingston, UK

