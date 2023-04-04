News

This Is the Kit Announce New Gruff Rhys-Produced Album, Share New Song “Inside Outside” Careful of Your Keepers Due Out June 9 via Rough Trade; Tour Dates Also Announced

Photography by Cedric Oberlin



This Is the Kit, the Paris-based project led by British-born singer/songwriter Kate Stables, has announced a new album produced by Gruff Rhys, Careful of Your Keepers, and shared its first single, “Inside Outside,” via a music video. This Is the Kit have also announced some UK and EU tour dates. Careful of Your Keepers is due out June 9 via Rough Trade. Hannah Owen directed the “Inside Outside” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Staples had this to say about “Inside Out” in a press release: “What makes things happen? How much choice do we have? Electricity and chemistry that is out of our control? Chewing. Choosing. Internal forces or external ones? Do we just behave the way people expect us to behave?

“Or do they pre-empt what’s happening? Before it’s happened? Because they can see it in us before we know it ourselves? Big change that has been brewing for longer than we realize. Were we just ignoring it? Was it so deeply buried? Or did we see it all along but chose to ignore it? How much does anything change? Or is it just the way we see it that changes?”

Careful of Your Keepers follows 2020’s Off Off On, also released via Rough Trade, and 2017’s breakthrough record, Moonshine Freeze, which was their first album for the label. Staples also had a stint performing with The National and sang guest vocals on their 2019 album I Am Easy to Find.

The band also features Rozi Plain (bass/vocals), Neil Smith (guitar), and Jamie Whitby-Coles (drums).

“The album was nearly called Goodbye Bite. And in a way it still is,” says Stables in the press release. “I went for Careful of Your Keepers in the end. It’s one of my favorite songs on the album, a song that for me holds the general feeling of the album as a whole. The fragility of things. Of situations. Of relationships. Of humans. What we do to look after each other and ourselves. The passing of time and what that does to us, and how we live our lives going forward.”

Rhys is the Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals and also an accomplished solo artist. In February he released the soundtrack for the film The Almond and the Seahorse, also via Rough Trade. Stables says his role was being a “tonesetter.”

“I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” Stables explains. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

Rhys had this to say: “They are so ridiculously talented—and every member is a great producer in their own right—so it was just a matter of trying to capture the magic they make when playing live together. Their playing is by default so thoughtful and complimentary in terms of respect to each other’s parts and to the integrity of the songs themselves that it creates a beautiful foundation of often cosmic interplay that’s always in aid of Kate’s voice and vision as a songwriter.”

Careful of Your Keepers Tracklist:

1. Goodbye Bite

2. Inside Outside

3. Take You To Sleep

4. More Change

5. This is When The Sky Gets Big

6. Scabby Head and Legs

7. Careful Of Your Keepers

8. Doomed Or More Doomed

9. Stuck in a Room

10. Dibs

This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak

07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival

07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival

09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz

09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla

09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F

10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef

10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie

10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall

11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church

11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed

11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club

11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen

11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall

11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall

11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican

02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon

