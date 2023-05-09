News

All





This Is the Kit Share New Song “More Change” (Feat. Gruff Rhys) and Announce U.S. Tour Careful of Your Keepers Due Out June 9 via Rough Trade; Produced by Gruff Rhys

Photography by Cedric Oberlin



This Is the Kit, the Paris-based project led by British-born singer/songwriter Kate Stables, are releasing a new Gruff Rhys-produced album, Careful of Your Keepers, on June 9 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared its second single, “More Change,” via an amusing music video. The song also features backing vocals by Rhys. This Is the Kit have also announced some new North American tour dates. Benjamin Jones directed the video. Watch it below, followed by all of This Is the Kit’s upcoming tour dates.

Stables had this to say about the new song in a press release: “More it stays the same. Sometimes it feels like everything has completely changed and then it just feels like it’s always been like that. And always will be like that. The more things change the more they actually stay the same. The one constant is change. Change is the only thing we can be sure of. Who is who. The people that become important to us and the way they become important. Phases that come and go? Or don’t go? The friends we need. We need our friends. We need to remember to be in the world. I love it when Gruff says ‘light bulb.’ Realizing that things come and go and pass and are born and then die. The good it does us to hold hands with someone. The tearing in two of a person and a heart.”

Jones had this to say about directing the song’s video: “With this video I wanted to create something that felt homemade, organic and very much alive. Using very simple puppetry with some old coat hangers and some basic stop motion (and some surprisingly willing neighbors who lent me their faces) I’ve tried to create a few characters and scenarios which are connected in some ways, but also reflect the themes I picked up from the music—sadness, compromise, exploring new ground, and finding new ways to help each other move forward.”

Previously This Is the Kit shared the album’s first single, “Inside Outside,” via a music video. “Inside Outside” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Careful of Your Keepers follows 2020’s Off Off On, also released via Rough Trade, and 2017’s breakthrough record, Moonshine Freeze, which was their first album for the label. Staples also had a stint performing with The National and sang guest vocals on their 2019 album I Am Easy to Find.

The band also features Rozi Plain (bass/vocals), Neil Smith (guitar), and Jamie Whitby-Coles (drums).

“The album was nearly called Goodbye Bite. And in a way it still is,” said Stables in a previous press release. “I went for Careful of Your Keepers in the end. It’s one of my favorite songs on the album, a song that for me holds the general feeling of the album as a whole. The fragility of things. Of situations. Of relationships. Of humans. What we do to look after each other and ourselves. The passing of time and what that does to us, and how we live our lives going forward.”

Rhys is the Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals and also an accomplished solo artist. In February he released the soundtrack for the film The Almond and the Seahorse, also via Rough Trade. Stables said his role was being a “tonesetter.”

“I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” Stables explained. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

Rhys had this to say: “They are so ridiculously talented—and every member is a great producer in their own right—so it was just a matter of trying to capture the magic they make when playing live together. Their playing is by default so thoughtful and complimentary in terms of respect to each other’s parts and to the integrity of the songs themselves that it creates a beautiful foundation of often cosmic interplay that’s always in aid of Kate’s voice and vision as a songwriter.”

Read our 2017 interview with This Is the Kit.

This Is The Kit 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19/23 - Portcurno, UK - Minack Theatre, Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

06/16/23 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival

07/16/23 - Hertfordshire, UK - Folk By The Oak

07/27/23 - Warwick, UK - Warwick Folk Festival

07/29/23 - North Yorkshire, UK - Deer Shed Festival

09/20/23 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

09/21/23 - Amsterdam, NL - THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22/23 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

09/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

09/24/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

09/26/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

09/27/23 - Leipzig, DE - Connewitz

09/29/23 - Munich, DE - Milla

09/30/23 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F

10/01/23 - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

10/03/23 - Lille, FR - Aeronef

10/05/23 - Reims, FR - Cartonnerie

10/06/23 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

10/11/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10/12/23 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939 Berklee College of Music

10/13/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

10/14/23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/17/23 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Hotel

10/19/23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/20/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

10/21/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

10/24/23 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/26/23 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

10/27/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/28/23 - Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall

10/29/2023 - Vancouver, WA - Wise Hall

11/01/23 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

11/02/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

11/04/23 - Pasadena, CA - South Pasadena Masonic

11/08/23 - Worthing, UK - Assembly Hall

11/09/23 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

11/10/23 - Reading, UK - St. Laurence Church

11/11/23 - Cardiff, UK - Tram Shed

11/12/23 - Birmingham, UK - Glee Club

11/14/23 - Bangor, UK - Neuadd Ogwen

11/16/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

11/17/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

11/18/23 - Dublin, IRE - National Concert Hall

11/19/23 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

11/21/23 - Edinburgh, UK - Summerhall

11/22/23 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

11/24/23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/25/23 - London, UK - Barbican

02/03/24 - Bristol UK - Bristol Beacon

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.