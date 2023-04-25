Thundercat and Tame Impala Team Up for New Song “No More Lies”

News

Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) and Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) have teamed up for a new song, “No More Lies.” It is Thundercat’s first new song in three years and is out now on Brainfeeder. The two artist’s styles and vocals blend togther effortlessly on the funky track. Listen to the song below.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” says Thundercat in a press release. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

Thundercat’s last album, It Is What It Is, came out in 2020 via Brainfeeder. It featured Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Childish Gambino, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. In 2022, Thundercat covered “Fly Like An Eagle” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which also featured Tame Impala. Last year Bruner also made his acting debut, in the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

In March, Tame Impala shared a new song, “Wings of Time,” that was written for the soundtrack of the recent movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Last year Tame Impala shared a remix of Elvis Presley’s 1970 song “Edge of Reality” for the soundtrack to the biopic, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Also last year, Tame Impala shared a collaboration with Diana Ross on the song “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which was featured on the soundtrack to the film Minions: The Rise of Gru. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

2022 also found Tame Impala collaborating with Gorillaz on the song “New Gold,” which also featured The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown and appeared on Gorillaz’s recent album, Cracker Island. “New Gold” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Tame Impala’s last album was 2020’s The Slow Rush.

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala’s Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

