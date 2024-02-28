Tiger Really Shares New Single “Fundamentally Unloveable”

News

Tiger Really are a band of emo newcomers led by singer/songwriter Lian Shao, crafting an intricate and potent mix of jazz and emo. The Vancouver-based band debuted in 2021 with their Rites of Spring EP and they have since signed with Counter Intuitive Records for their upcoming debut album. They have shared a string of new singles since last year, and today they’re back with another new track, “Fundamentally Unloveable.”

“Fundamentally Unloveable” sees the band hitting on a careful balance of punchy songwriting and desolate confessional weight. The track opens with a busy and melodic guitar part, lacing an immediately catchy element into the track, even as the strained confessional vocal and lofi touches add an overall gritty sheen. Shao’s vocals are searing and spiraling, sometimes ranting through messy confessions and at other points ascending into sing-along ready choruses, only to later pull back for a simmering spoken word interlude.

Shao explains of the track, “This song is about grief, self-sabotage, and feeling your emotions spiral out of control. My personal context for this is a relationship I had with an exchange student from England in my last year of university.

I wrote the song mainly in the time surrounding that, there was a lot of other life and family stuff on top of the grief of losing that person which I was coping with in really unhealthy ways. I was spiraling out wildly into a cycle of isolation, substance abuse, self-harm, and making impulsive and reckless decisions that inadvertently hurt people I truly loved and cared about.”

Check out the song below, out now via Counter Intuitive.

