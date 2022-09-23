 Tim Burgess - Stream the New Album and Watch the New Video for "Flamingo" | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 23rd, 2022  
Tim Burgess - Stream the New Album and Watch the New Video for “Flamingo”

Typical Music Out Now via Bella Union

Sep 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cat Stevens
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans has released a new album, Typical Music, today via Bella Union. Burgess has also shared a video for the album track “Flamingo.” View the Greg McLeod-directed video and stream the album below.

McLeod states in a press release: “Having worked with Daniel O’Sullivan before, he’d made me aware of his collaboration with Tim. Being a long-standing fan of his, I asked if he’d like a film for one of his songs from his forthcoming album, he said yes and so I pointed my brain at his track ‘Flamingos’ and out popped a brightly colored strange world inhabited by dancing flamingo chicks, and a singing drum. Enjoy!”

In April, Burgess shared the album track “Here Comes the Weekend,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In June, when the album was announced, Burgess shared the album’s title track, “Typical Music,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the song “Sure Enough.”

Last September, Burgess released the book The Listening Party, written about his Twitter listening parties.

Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from 2020.

Read our recent First Issue Revisited interview with Burgess about The Charlatans’ Wonderland.

Most Recent