Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse Announce Debut LP, Share Video for New Song “Unblock Obstacles” Giddy Skelter Due Out September 8 via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Marzena Abrahamik



Tim Kinsella (of Joan of Arc) and Jenny Pulse have announced the release of their debut LP together, Giddy Skelter, and share a Sam Wagster-directed music video of its lead single, “Unblock Obstacles.” Giddy Skelter is due out September 8 via Kill Rock Stars. Below, watch the video followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The married duo, Kinsella and Pulse have spent years making art, whether it be through their separate musical acts Joan of Arc and Spa Moans, or under their own names as visual artists. Giddy Skelter draws from two of the most popular songs in rock history—“Gimme Shelter” and “Helter Skelter.” The title also alludes to the documentary about The Rolling Stones’ Altamont free concert and the Mason Family’s Helter Skelter scenario. “In my mind, it’s this period at the end of the dream, the end of the ’60s, the idea of this utopia,” Kinsella says in a press release. “Now, with lingering pandemic and its consequences, rising authoritarianism, looming climate catastrophe, these unsustainable levels of anxiety and chaos, the eras feel similarly apocalyptic.”

Of the song “Unblock Obstacles,” Kinsella says: “For the first year of its existence the song had a soulful synth feel, like one of the breezier songs from that Personal Space: Electronic Soul 1974-1984 compilation. We’ve both been fans of that album for many years. We slowly whittled away at the song’s layers, simplifying it more & more, until eventually arriving at this primal approach. It felt right, but we were intimidated by such simplicity; it actually does require some true nerve to strip away all the flashy & clever components. But we made peace with our impulse when we realized that our most impactful move for the song’s big dynamic change could be to make the simple song even simpler. We aimed to create a sense of expansion by digging deeper into the established foundation.” The song also features a cascading flute performed by Rob Fyre.

Of the music video, director Wagester says: “This performance is a study of the contrast between real and pantomimed objects in a theatrical setting, and the shared hallucination of performer and audience. Cinematic effects occur in the filmed version to translate these heightened moments to the screen.”

“Unblock Obstacles” follows the release of their recent single “Sun Inspector.”

Read our 2018 interview with Kinsella and his Joan of Arc band member Melina Ausikaitis.

Giddy Skelter Tracklist:

1. Unblock Obstacles

2. Over & Over

3. Wild Silence (Thumb Inspector)

4. Nena

5. Bootgirl

6. If I’d Known

7. Blindfold 2

8. Every House Has A Door 3

9. Whinny

10. Every House Has A Door 4

11. Sun Inspector

