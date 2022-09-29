Titus Andronicus Share Lyric Video For New Single “Baby Crazy”
The Will to Live Out Tomorrow via Merge
Titus Andronicus have shared a lyric video for their new single, “Baby Crazy.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Will to Live, which will be out tomorrow (September 30) via Merge. View below.
Upon the album’s announcement in July, Titus Andronicus shared the single “(I’m) Screwed.” They later shared the album tracks “Give Me Grief” and “An Anomaly.”
The band’s previous album, An Obelisk, came out in 2019 via Merge.
