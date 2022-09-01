Titus Andronicus Share Video For New Single “An Anomaly”
The Will to Live Due Out September 30 via Merge
Aug 31, 2022
Photography by Howard Bilerman
Titus Andronicus have shared a video for their new single, “An Anomaly.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Will to Live, which will be out on September 30 via Merge. View the Patrick Stickles-directed video below.
Upon the album’s announcement in July, Titus Andronicus shared the single “(I’m) Screwed.” They later shared the album track “Give Me Grief.”
The band’s previous album, An Obelisk, came out in 2019 via Merge.
