Tomato Flower Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Saint” No Due Out March 8 via Ramp Local

Photography by Missy Malouff



Baltimore-based four-piece Tomato Flower have announced their debut album, simply titled No, and shared a new song from it, “Saint.” They have also announced some U.S. tour dates. No is due out March 8 via Ramp Local. Watch the “Saint” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates. Also below is “Destroyer,” a No track the band shared last year.

Singers Austyn Wohlers and Jamison Murphy lead the band. Formerly a couple, they broke up while keeping the band together and then wrote songs about it. Mike Alfieri and Ruby Mars complete the lineup. In 2022 the band released two EPs, Gold Arc and Construction. Despite being a relatively new band, that same year Tomato Flower supported fellow Baltimore band Animal Collective on a national tour. A press release cites Stereolab, Crumb, Broadcast, Pylon, This Heat, Deerhunter, and Jesus Lizard as reference points for the band.

Tomato Flower collectively had this to say about “Saint” in the press release: “Frenetic guitars and drums reflect a racing mind, while a slower guitar, cold vocal delivery, and a bass that crashes into the ground reflect the speaker’s failure to articulate herself in time. The outro can be read as rhapsodic, ironic, or remorseful—a remembrance or acknowledgment of overwhelming emotion.”

No Tracklist:

1. Saint

2. Destroyer

3. Radical

4. Do It

5. No

6. Sally & Me

7. Harlequin

8. Lost Lunar One

9. Temple of the Mind

10. Magdalene

11. Spoon Jade

12. Jem

Tomato Flower Tour Dates:

March 8 - Baltimore, MD @ The Compound

March 9 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

March 10 - Durham, NC @ Rubies *

March 12 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 *

March 14-16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 17 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *

March 19 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

March 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

March 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog *

March 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center *

March 28 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *

March 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

March 30- Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *



* with babybaby_explores

