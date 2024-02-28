News

All





Tomato Flower Share Video for New Song “Harlequin” No Due Out March 8 via Ramp Local

Photography by Missy Malouff



Baltimore-based four-piece Tomato Flower are releasing their debut album, simply titled No, on March 8 via Ramp Local. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Harlequin,” via a music video. They have also launched an interactive puzzle connected to the song. Watch the video below.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Harlequin’ is a pop song about a friend who keeps fucking up but you still love them anyway. The social situation becomes distorted and fantastical; the hapless friend becomes the image of the clown.”

Singers Austyn Wohlers and Jamison Murphy lead the band. Formerly a couple, they broke up while keeping the band together and then wrote songs about it. Mike Alfieri and Ruby Mars complete the lineup. In 2022 the band released two EPs, Gold Arc and Construction. Despite being a relatively new band, that same year Tomato Flower supported fellow Baltimore band Animal Collective on a national tour. A press release cites Stereolab, Crumb, Broadcast, Pylon, This Heat, Deerhunter, and Jesus Lizard as reference points for the band.

Previously we shared the album’s lead single, “Saint,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features “Destroyer,” a No track the band shared last year. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Temple of the Mind,” via a music video.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.