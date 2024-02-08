News

Tomato Flower Share Video for New Song “Temple of the Mind” No Due Out March 8 via Ramp Local

Photography by Missy Malouff



Baltimore-based four-piece Tomato Flower are releasing their debut album, simply titled No, on March 8 via Ramp Local. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Temple of the Mind,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Singers Austyn Wohlers and Jamison Murphy lead the band. Formerly a couple, they broke up while keeping the band together and then wrote songs about it. Mike Alfieri and Ruby Mars complete the lineup. In 2022 the band released two EPs, Gold Arc and Construction. Despite being a relatively new band, that same year Tomato Flower supported fellow Baltimore band Animal Collective on a national tour. A press release cites Stereolab, Crumb, Broadcast, Pylon, This Heat, Deerhunter, and Jesus Lizard as reference points for the band.

Previously we shared the album’s lead single, “Saint,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features “Destroyer,” a No track the band shared last year.

Tomato Flower Tour Dates:

March 8 - Baltimore, MD @ The Compound

March 9 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

March 10 - Durham, NC @ Rubies *

March 12 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 *

March 14-16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 17 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *

March 19 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

March 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

March 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog *

March 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center *

March 28 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *

March 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

March 30- Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *



* with babybaby_explores

