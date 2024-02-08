 Tomato Flower Share Video for New Song “Temple of the Mind” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 8th, 2024  
Subscribe

Tomato Flower Share Video for New Song “Temple of the Mind”

No Due Out March 8 via Ramp Local

Feb 08, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Missy Malouff
Bookmark and Share


Baltimore-based four-piece Tomato Flower are releasing their debut album, simply titled No, on March 8 via Ramp Local. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Temple of the Mind,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Singers Austyn Wohlers and Jamison Murphy lead the band. Formerly a couple, they broke up while keeping the band together and then wrote songs about it. Mike Alfieri and Ruby Mars complete the lineup. In 2022 the band released two EPs, Gold Arc and Construction. Despite being a relatively new band, that same year Tomato Flower supported fellow Baltimore band Animal Collective on a national tour. A press release cites Stereolab, Crumb, Broadcast, Pylon, This Heat, Deerhunter, and Jesus Lizard as reference points for the band.

Previously we shared the album’s lead single, “Saint,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features “Destroyer,” a No track the band shared last year.

Tomato Flower Tour Dates:

March 8 - Baltimore, MD @ The Compound
March 9 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel *
March 10 - Durham, NC @ Rubies *
March 12 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 *
March 14-16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
March 17 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *
March 19 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *
March 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *
March 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog *
March 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center *
March 28 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *
March 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
March 30- Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

* with babybaby_explores

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent