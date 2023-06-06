News

All





Tool Announce North American Fall 2023 Tour Tour Includes First Canadian Dates Since 2019

Photography by Travis Shinn



Los Angeles metal and rock band Tool have just announced tour dates for their fall North American tour. This tour will include the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019. Check out tour dates below.

The six weeks of additional touring will follow Tool’s recently announced festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder than Life. Tickets for non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available to TOOL Army members this Thursday at 10 a.m local time.

Tool’s recent touring has been preceded by the release of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, their first album after a 13 year hiatus.

TOOL Tour Dates:

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center

October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena