Tool Announce North American Fall 2023 Tour
Tour Includes First Canadian Dates Since 2019
Jun 06, 2023
Photography by Travis Shinn
Los Angeles metal and rock band Tool have just announced tour dates for their fall North American tour. This tour will include the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019. Check out tour dates below.
The six weeks of additional touring will follow Tool’s recently announced festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder than Life. Tickets for non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available to TOOL Army members this Thursday at 10 a.m local time.
Tool’s recent touring has been preceded by the release of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, their first album after a 13 year hiatus.
TOOL Tour Dates:
September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center
October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip
October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena
October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center
October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
