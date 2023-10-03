News

TORRES Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Collect” What an enormous room Due Out January 24, 2024 via Merge

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) has announced a new album, What an enormous room, and shared its first single, “Collect,” via a music video. She has also announced some new tour dates. What an enormous room is due out January 24, 2024 via Merge. Dani Okon directed the “Collect” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as TORRES’ upcoming tour dates.

“This song is about justice being served. The rage song I’ve been trying to write for years!” says Scott of “Collect” in a press release.

Scott produced the album with Sarah Jaffe, recording it last fall at Durham, North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound. Ryan Pickett engineered the album, which was mixed overseas in Bristol by TJ Allen, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Julien Baker wrote the album’s bio and had this to say: “What I can say about TORRES is I think the music comes from a convicted place…. And I think it’s just incredibly good music to listen to.”

TORRES’ last album, Thirstier, came out in 2021 via Merge.

Read our 2020 interview with TORRES on Silver Tongue.

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

What an enormous room Tracklist:

1. Happy man’s shoes

2. Life as we don’t know it

3. I got the fear

4. Wake to flowers

5. Ugly mystery

6. Collect

7. Artificial limits

8. Jerk into joy

9. Forever home

10. Songbird forever

TORRES 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed, Jan 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Thu, Jan 18 - Chicago, IL @ Venue TBA

Fri, Jan 19 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

Sat, Jan 20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

Mon, Jan 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

Tue, Jan 23 - Durham, NC @ Motorco *

Wed, Jan 24 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Thu, Jan 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

Fri, Jan 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sat, Jan 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri, Feb 2 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Sat, Feb 3 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Mon, Feb 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Tue, Feb 6 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Wed, Feb 7 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Thu, Feb 8 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Sat, Feb 10 - Baden, CH @ One of a Million Festival

Mon, Feb 12 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Tue, Feb 13 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Wed, Feb 14 - London, UK @ Oslo

Wed, Mar 20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

Fri, Mar 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

Sat, Mar 23 - Boise, ID @ Venue TBA

Tue, Mar 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

Wed, Mar 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Fri, Mar 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^

Sat, Mar 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Mon, Apr 1 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

Tue, Apr 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Thu, Apr 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Fri, Apr 5 - Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

Sat, Apr 6 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^



* w/ Aisha Burns

^ w/ Liza Anne

