TORRES Shares Video for New Song “Wake to flowers” What an enormous room Due Out January 24 via Merge

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) is releasing a new album, What an enormous room, on January 24 via Merge. Now she has shared its third single, “Wake to flowers,” via a music video. Dani Okon directed the video. Watch it below, followed by TORRES’ upcoming tour dates.

Scott had this to say about the song in a press release: “I’m familiar with the disappointment that frequently follows hope. People are frighteningly resilient. We are regularly optimistic and regularly shattered by the want of something, maybe something that takes all our might and energy and then still doesn’t happen. But have you ever been anxious that things weren’t going to turn out the way you hoped, or maybe you weren’t very optimistic, and then you got everything you wanted? I feel like this happens a lot but I don’t hear it acknowledged very much. Everything I have now is something I once fought and longed for—this song is my way of keeping myself aware of that all the time.”

Previously TORRES shared the album’s first single, “Collect,” via a music video. “Collect” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I got the fear,” via a music video (it also made our Songs of the Week list).

Scott produced the album with Sarah Jaffe, recording it last fall at Durham, North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound. Ryan Pickett engineered the album, which was mixed overseas in Bristol by TJ Allen, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Julien Baker wrote the album’s bio and had this to say: “What I can say about TORRES is I think the music comes from a convicted place…. And I think it’s just incredibly good music to listen to.”

TORRES’ last album, Thirstier, came out in 2021 via Merge.

Read our 2020 interview with TORRES on Silver Tongue.

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

TORRES 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed, Jan 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Thu, Jan 18 - Chicago, IL @ Venue TBA

Fri, Jan 19 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

Sat, Jan 20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

Mon, Jan 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

Tue, Jan 23 - Durham, NC @ Motorco *

Wed, Jan 24 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Thu, Jan 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

Fri, Jan 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sat, Jan 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri, Feb 2 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Sat, Feb 3 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Mon, Feb 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Tue, Feb 6 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Wed, Feb 7 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Thu, Feb 8 - Munich, DE @ Milla

Sat, Feb 10 - Baden, CH @ One of a Million Festival

Mon, Feb 12 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Tue, Feb 13 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Wed, Feb 14 - London, UK @ Oslo

Wed, Mar 20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

Fri, Mar 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

Sat, Mar 23 - Boise, ID @ Venue TBA

Tue, Mar 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

Wed, Mar 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Fri, Mar 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^

Sat, Mar 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Mon, Apr 1 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

Tue, Apr 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Thu, Apr 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Fri, Apr 5 - Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

Sat, Apr 6 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^



* w/ Aisha Burns

^ w/ Liza Anne

