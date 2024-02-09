News

total tommy Releases Debut Single, “Microdose” And Signs to [PIAS] Recordings Worldwide

Photography by Danny Draxx



total tommy (aka Jess Holt) is set to make a splash with her debut single, “Microdose.” It’s a propulsive rush of lo-fi indie grunge, a sound as raw and real as a rainy Sydney night.

Born from a stormy evening spent in her bedroom studio, “Microdose” is driven by the dizzying intensity of an all-consuming crush. It’s a sonic journey through the highs and lows of desire, fueled by Mark Zito and Dan Carey’s (Wet Leg, Fontaines DC) production magic.

The accompanying music video captures a grimy, nicotine-stained haze that perfectly frames total tommy’s aesthetic. Directed by both the artist herself and HOLL, it’s a glimpse into a world where self-discovery takes center stage, fueled by late nights, bold choices, and the power of self-expression.





Russell Crank of (PIAS) says “I knew straight away Jess was someone we had to work with. She’s got an incredible knack for writing these timeless emotive anthems that make me feel really, really good. That’s a beautiful thing and I don’t need much more. I bounce down the road when I’ve got total tommy on.”

