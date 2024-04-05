News

total tommy Shares New Single “Losing Out” Plus Video Via [PIAS] Recordings

Photography by Andrea Veltom



Emerging Sydney/Eora artist, total tommy, is back with their latest offering in the shape of the second single, “Losing Out.”

It’s a track that sees, total tommy seamlessly merging indie melodies with the raw emotion of grunge music, to capture the universal sentiment of disappointment in human relationships.

On the new single, total tommy says -

“Someone I respected completely broke my trust and left me paralysed for a little while. I spent a lot of time going through the motions and feeling really thrashed about. I’d delayed writing about this time for a few months, but as soon as I started everything was super visceral and the lyrics formed in about fifteen minutes. The first day demo we had was really special because it was so raw. I didn’t want to touch it because I wasn’t sure I’d be able to replicate what we captured on that day. But then I got my friend to play live drums on the track and it lifted it to a whole other dimension. It’s my favourite song to play live, because I can rage about on the guitar and get out a lot of energy. I’m not angry anymore, but fuck that guy.”



