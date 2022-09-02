Trentemøller Shares New Single “Into the Silence”
Memoria Out Now via In My Room
Sep 02, 2022
Photography by Karen Rosetzsky
Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a new single, “Into the Silence.” The song features vocals by DíSA (Dísa Jakobs). Listen below.
In a press release, Trentemøller states: “During our recent tour, Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way.”
Trentemøller’s most recent album, Memoria, came out earlier this year via In My Room. It featured the singles “In the Gloaming,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “All Too Soon,” “Dead or Alive,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “No More Kissing in the Rain.”
Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint. Memoria features Lisbet Fritze, who performs all vocals on the album.
Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.
Trentemøller Tour Dates:
Sept 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sept 17 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sept 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sept 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sept 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Sept 22 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sept 23 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry
Sept 24 Miami, FL @ The Ground
Sept 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sept 27 Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sept 29 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Oct 1 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Oct 4 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
