Trentemøller Shares New Single “Into the Silence” Memoria Out Now via In My Room

Photography by Karen Rosetzsky



Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) has shared a new single, “Into the Silence.” The song features vocals by DíSA (Dísa Jakobs). Listen below.

In a press release, Trentemøller states: “During our recent tour, Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way.”

Trentemøller’s most recent album, Memoria, came out earlier this year via In My Room. It featured the singles “In the Gloaming,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “All Too Soon,” “Dead or Alive,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “No More Kissing in the Rain.”

Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint. Memoria features Lisbet Fritze, who performs all vocals on the album.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

Trentemøller Tour Dates:

Sept 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept 17 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sept 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sept 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sept 22 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept 23 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

Sept 24 Miami, FL @ The Ground

Sept 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept 27 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sept 29 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct 1 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct 4 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

