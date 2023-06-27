News

All





Truth Club Sign to Double Double Whammy, Share Video for New Song “Blue Eternal” Set to Perform at Hopscotch Music Festival

Photography by Kathryn Fulp



North Carolina rock band Truth Club are rising to prominence as they just signed with record label Double Double Whammy (Florist, Babehoven, Lomelda). To announce the signing, they have just released a music video for their new single “Blue Eternal.” Watch it below, followed by the cover artwork.

Truth Club are Travis Harrington (vocals, guitar), Elise Jaffe (drums), Kameron Vann (guitar), and Yvonny Chazal (vocals, bass).

“When I was 18, I was discovering this new world of young people who write music in their bedrooms like Frankie Cosmos, Told Slant, Free Cake, that were all totally blowing my mind,” Chazal says. “I kept seeing the name Double Double Whammy everywhere, and that was the first time I ever really understood what a record label was. It feels like such a full-circle moment to sign with them, and we are feeling so grateful that the record found such a great home.”

Truth Club will play a hometown show on September 7 at Hopscotch Music Festival’s main stage with Palm, Alvvays, and Pavement.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.