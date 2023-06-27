 Truth Club Sign to Double Double Whammy, Share Video for New Song “Blue Eternal” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 27th, 2023  
Subscribe

Truth Club Sign to Double Double Whammy, Share Video for New Song “Blue Eternal”

Set to Perform at Hopscotch Music Festival

Jun 27, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Kathryn Fulp
Bookmark and Share


North Carolina rock band Truth Club are rising to prominence as they just signed with record label Double Double Whammy (Florist, Babehoven, Lomelda). To announce the signing, they have just released a music video for their new single “Blue Eternal.” Watch it below, followed by the cover artwork.

Truth Club are Travis Harrington (vocals, guitar), Elise Jaffe (drums), Kameron Vann (guitar), and Yvonny Chazal (vocals, bass).

“When I was 18, I was discovering this new world of young people who write music in their bedrooms like Frankie Cosmos, Told Slant, Free Cake, that were all totally blowing my mind,” Chazal says. “I kept seeing the name Double Double Whammy everywhere, and that was the first time I ever really understood what a record label was. It feels like such a full-circle moment to sign with them, and we are feeling so grateful that the record found such a great home.”

Truth Club will play a hometown show on September 7 at Hopscotch Music Festival’s main stage with Palm, Alvvays, and Pavement.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent