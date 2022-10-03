News

Turnover Share New Single “Tears of Change” Myself in the Way Due Out November 4 via Run For Cover

Photography by Reggie McCafferty



Virginia band Turnover have shared a new single, “Tears For Change.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Myself in the Way, which will be out on November 4 via Run For Cover. Listen below.

The band’s previous album, Altogether, came out in 2019 via Run For Cover.

