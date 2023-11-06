News

Ty Segall Announces New Album, Shares Banana-Tastic Video for New Song “My Room” Three Bells Due Out January 26, 2024 via Drag City

Photography by Denée Segall



Ty Segall has announced a new album, Three Bells, and shared a new song from it, “My Room,” via a music video. Three Bells is due out January 26, 2024 via Drag City. Segall co-directed the “My Room” video with Matt Yoka, in which the singer/guitarist gets pelted by bananas. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Segall’s upcoming tour dates.

Segall’s previous solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.

Three Bells includes two recent singles, “Void” and “Eggman.” “Void,” a near-seven-minute-long new song Segall, was shared in August via a music video and was one of our Songs of the Week. “Eggman” was shared in September via a music video in which Segall eats a whole lot of hard boiled eggs.

Segall collaborated with his wife, Denée Segall, on five songs on Three Bells. Emmett Kelly plays bass on some songs and the remaining members of Segall’s backing band, The Freedom Band, also played on the album. Cooper Crain co-produced the album, as well as engineering and mixing most of Three Bells.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “Three Bells is an obsessive quest for expression. With much of the album being played by Ty in conversation with himself, a decision that further elevates the album’s conception, it answers back to the riptide always pulling Ty subconsciously into the depths. Questions we all ask in our own private mirrors are faced down here—and regardless of what the mysterious ‘Three Bells’ mean in the context of the album’s libretto, you can be assured that Ty’s ringing them for himself, and for the rest of us in turn. With all fifteen songs brimming with perspectives, shape-shifting incessantly, Ty pushed them out farther and farther compositionally, challenging the way they’d be played. Each song moves through repetitive, thematic material in its own way, building a claustrophobic/paranoia vibe, cycling bold thrusts forward into ego deaths, the one-step-forward, two-steps- back patterns framing an overriding ask: what we can do to get past the back-and-forth conversation, to arrive at a place of acceptance?”

Three Bells Tracklist:

1. The Bell

2. Void

3. I Hear

4. Hi Dee Dee

5. My Best Friend

6. Reflections

7. Move

8. Eggman

9. My Room

10. Watcher

11. Repetition

12. To You

13. Wait

14. Denée

15. What Can We Do

Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023:

Fri. Nov. 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic#

Sat. Nov. 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic#

Thu. Nov. 30 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren- Solo Acoustic

Fri. Dec. 1 - North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern- Solo Acoustic

Sat. Dec. 2 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern- Solo Acoustic



2024:



Tue. Feb. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wed. Feb. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

Sat. Feb. 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Fri. Apr. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sat. Apr. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Mon. Apr. 22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

Tue. Apr. 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Wed. Apr. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Apr. 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat. Apr. 27 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sun. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. Apr. 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Fri. June 28 - London, UK @ Roundhouse



# w/ Mike Donovan

*w/ White Fence

