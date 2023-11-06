Ty Segall Announces New Album, Shares Banana-Tastic Video for New Song “My Room”
Three Bells Due Out January 26, 2024 via Drag City
Nov 06, 2023
Photography by Denée Segall
Ty Segall has announced a new album, Three Bells, and shared a new song from it, “My Room,” via a music video. Three Bells is due out January 26, 2024 via Drag City. Segall co-directed the “My Room” video with Matt Yoka, in which the singer/guitarist gets pelted by bananas. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Segall’s upcoming tour dates.
Segall’s previous solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.
Three Bells includes two recent singles, “Void” and “Eggman.” “Void,” a near-seven-minute-long new song Segall, was shared in August via a music video and was one of our Songs of the Week. “Eggman” was shared in September via a music video in which Segall eats a whole lot of hard boiled eggs.
Segall collaborated with his wife, Denée Segall, on five songs on Three Bells. Emmett Kelly plays bass on some songs and the remaining members of Segall’s backing band, The Freedom Band, also played on the album. Cooper Crain co-produced the album, as well as engineering and mixing most of Three Bells.
A press release describes the album in more detail: “Three Bells is an obsessive quest for expression. With much of the album being played by Ty in conversation with himself, a decision that further elevates the album’s conception, it answers back to the riptide always pulling Ty subconsciously into the depths. Questions we all ask in our own private mirrors are faced down here—and regardless of what the mysterious ‘Three Bells’ mean in the context of the album’s libretto, you can be assured that Ty’s ringing them for himself, and for the rest of us in turn. With all fifteen songs brimming with perspectives, shape-shifting incessantly, Ty pushed them out farther and farther compositionally, challenging the way they’d be played. Each song moves through repetitive, thematic material in its own way, building a claustrophobic/paranoia vibe, cycling bold thrusts forward into ego deaths, the one-step-forward, two-steps- back patterns framing an overriding ask: what we can do to get past the back-and-forth conversation, to arrive at a place of acceptance?”
Three Bells Tracklist:
1. The Bell
2. Void
3. I Hear
4. Hi Dee Dee
5. My Best Friend
6. Reflections
7. Move
8. Eggman
9. My Room
10. Watcher
11. Repetition
12. To You
13. Wait
14. Denée
15. What Can We Do
Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:
2023:
Fri. Nov. 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic#
Sat. Nov. 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic#
Thu. Nov. 30 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren- Solo Acoustic
Fri. Dec. 1 - North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern- Solo Acoustic
Sat. Dec. 2 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern- Solo Acoustic
2024:
Tue. Feb. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
Sat. Feb. 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Fri. Apr. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sat. Apr. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Mon. Apr. 22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
Tue. Apr. 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wed. Apr. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Apr. 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat. Apr. 27 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sun. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. Apr. 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Fri. June 28 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
# w/ Mike Donovan
*w/ White Fence
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- John Cale on “MERCY” (Interview) — John Cale
- Ty Segall Announces New Album, Shares Banana-Tastic Video for New Song “My Room” (News) — Ty Segall, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Ty Segall Band
- SUCKER (Review) — IAN SWEET
- Baby Hair @ The Rose Hill, Brighton, UK, November 3, 2023 (Review) — Baby Hair, Ben Featherstone, Horla
- Mojo (Review) — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.