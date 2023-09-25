News

Ty Segall Eats a Whole Lot of Hard Boiled Eggs in the Video for New Song “Eggman” Touring This Fall and Next Spring

Photography by Denée Segall



Ty Segall has shared a new song, “Eggman,” via a music video where he eats a whole lot of hard boiled eggs. Segall co-directed the video with his wife, Denée Segall (who filmed it and co-wrote the song with Segall). The single is out now via Drag City. Watch the video below, followed by Segall’s upcoming tour dates.

“Eggman” follows “Void,” a near-seven-minute-long new song Segall shared in August via a music video. “Void” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Segall’s most recent solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.

Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023:

Thu. Oct 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

Fri. Oct 6 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

Sat. Oct 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Thu. Oct 26 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

Fri. Nov 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic

Sat. Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic

2024:

Tue. Feb 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wed. Feb 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Fri. Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

Sat. Feb 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Fri. Apr 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sat. Apr 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Tue. Apr 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Wed. Apr 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Apr 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat. April 27 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre (NEW VENUE)

Sun. Apr 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. Apr 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

^w/ Axis: Sova

*w/ White Fence

