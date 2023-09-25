 Ty Segall Eats a Whole Lot of Hard Boiled Eggs in the Video for New Song “Eggman” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 25th, 2023  
Ty Segall Eats a Whole Lot of Hard Boiled Eggs in the Video for New Song “Eggman”

Touring This Fall and Next Spring

Sep 25, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Denée Segall
Ty Segall has shared a new song, “Eggman,” via a music video where he eats a whole lot of hard boiled eggs. Segall co-directed the video with his wife, Denée Segall (who filmed it and co-wrote the song with Segall). The single is out now via Drag City. Watch the video below, followed by Segall’s upcoming tour dates.

“Eggman” follows “Void,” a near-seven-minute-long new song Segall shared in August via a music video. “Void” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Segall’s most recent solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.

Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023:

Thu. Oct 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
Fri. Oct 6 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
Sat. Oct 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
Thu. Oct 26 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Fri. Nov 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic
Sat. Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic

2024:

Tue. Feb 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wed. Feb 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Fri. Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
Sat. Feb 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Fri. Apr 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sat. Apr 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Tue. Apr 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wed. Apr 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Apr 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat. April 27 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre (NEW VENUE)
Sun. Apr 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. Apr 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

^w/ Axis: Sova
*w/ White Fence

