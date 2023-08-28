Ty Segall Shares Video for Near-Seven-Minute New Song “Void” and Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates
Touring Next February, April, and May
Aug 28, 2023
Photography by Denée Segall
Ty Segall has shared a near-seven-minute-long new song, “Void,” via a music video and announced some 2024 North American tour dates. Segall co-directed the video with his wife, Denée Segall. Watch it below, followed by all of Ty Segall’s upcoming tour dates.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, August 30, at 12 p.m. EST.
A press release describes “Void” like so: “With his new single, Ty’s bringing it all in a sustained blast, beginning with a shimmering frisson of acoustic guitars, a sub-aqueous release of oxygen rising as bubbles. As we spiral into sensory isolation, each bubble seems like another life – but which one’s ours? Doors are flying open, with comings and goings. This is a trip! But it’s not the beginning of the journey to the center of whatever and what you find there. This is the delirium that comes at the end.”
Segall’s most recent solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.
Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:
2023:
Wed. Sep 6 - Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thu. Sep 7 - Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Thu. Oct 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
Fri. Oct 6 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
Sat. Oct 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
Thu. Oct 26 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Fri. Nov 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic
Sat. Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic
2024:
Tue. Feb 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wed. Feb 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Sat. Feb 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Fri. Apr 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sat. Apr 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Tue. Apr 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wed. Apr 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Apr 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat. Apr 27 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
Sun. Apr 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. Apr 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band
^w/ Axis: Sova
