Ty Segall Shares Video for Near-Seven-Minute New Song “Void” and Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Photography by Denée Segall



Ty Segall has shared a near-seven-minute-long new song, “Void,” via a music video and announced some 2024 North American tour dates. Segall co-directed the video with his wife, Denée Segall. Watch it below, followed by all of Ty Segall’s upcoming tour dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, August 30, at 12 p.m. EST.

A press release describes “Void” like so: “With his new single, Ty’s bringing it all in a sustained blast, beginning with a shimmering frisson of acoustic guitars, a sub-aqueous release of oxygen rising as bubbles. As we spiral into sensory isolation, each bubble seems like another life – but which one’s ours? Doors are flying open, with comings and goings. This is a trip! But it’s not the beginning of the journey to the center of whatever and what you find there. This is the delirium that comes at the end.”

Segall’s most recent solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.

Ty Segall 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023:

Wed. Sep 6 - Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thu. Sep 7 - Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Thu. Oct 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

Fri. Oct 6 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

Sat. Oct 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Thu. Oct 26 - Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

Fri. Nov 10 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Solo Acoustic

Sat. Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom - Solo Acoustic

2024:

Tue. Feb 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wed. Feb 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sat. Feb 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Fri. Apr 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sat. Apr 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Tue. Apr 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Wed. Apr 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Apr 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat. Apr 27 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Sun. Apr 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. Apr 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s



*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^w/ Axis: Sova

