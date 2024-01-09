Ty Segall Shares Video for New Song “My Best Friend”
Three Bells Due Out January 26 via Drag City
Ty Segall is releasing a new album, Three Bells, on January 26 via Drag City. Now he has shared the album’s final pre-release single, “My Best Friend,” via a self-directed music video featuring his dogs Fanny and Herman. Watch it below, followed by Segall’s upcoming tour dates.
Three Bells includes three 2023 singles, “Void,” “Eggman,” and “My Room.” “Void,” a near-seven-minute-long new song Segall, was shared in August via a music video and was one of our Songs of the Week. “Eggman” was shared in September via a music video in which Segall eats a whole lot of hard boiled eggs. When the album was announced in November, Segall released “My Room,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Segall collaborated with his wife, Denée Segall, on five songs on Three Bells. Emmett Kelly plays bass on some songs and the remaining members of Segall’s backing band, The Freedom Band, also played on the album. Cooper Crain co-produced the album, as well as engineering and mixing most of Three Bells.
A previous press release described the album in more detail: “Three Bells is an obsessive quest for expression. With much of the album being played by Ty in conversation with himself, a decision that further elevates the album’s conception, it answers back to the riptide always pulling Ty subconsciously into the depths. Questions we all ask in our own private mirrors are faced down here—and regardless of what the mysterious ‘Three Bells’ mean in the context of the album’s libretto, you can be assured that Ty’s ringing them for himself, and for the rest of us in turn. With all fifteen songs brimming with perspectives, shape-shifting incessantly, Ty pushed them out farther and farther compositionally, challenging the way they’d be played. Each song moves through repetitive, thematic material in its own way, building a claustrophobic/paranoia vibe, cycling bold thrusts forward into ego deaths, the one-step-forward, two-steps- back patterns framing an overriding ask: what we can do to get past the back-and-forth conversation, to arrive at a place of acceptance?”
Segall’s previous solo album, “Hello, Hi”, came out in 2022 via Drag City. Also in 2022, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, also via Drag City.
Ty Segall 2024 Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wed. Feb. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
Sat. Feb. 24 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Fri. Apr. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sat. Apr. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Mon. Apr. 22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
Tue. Apr. 23 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Wed. Apr. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Apr. 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sat. Apr. 27 - Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sun. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Mon. Apr. 29 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. May 1 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. May 2 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Fri. May 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. May 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Mon. May 6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Tue. May 7 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Thu. May 9 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Fri. May 10 - May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
Sat. May 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs
Mon. June 17 - Prague, CZ @ Roxy
Tue. June 18 - Zürich, CH @ Mascotte
Thu. June 20 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
Sat. June 22 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
Mon. June 24 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. June 25 - Dublin, IRE @ Button Factory
Thu. June 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union (QMU)
Fri. June 28 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Sun. June 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds 2024
Tue. July 2 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Wed. July 3 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Thu. July 4 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival 2024
Sun. July 7 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
*w/ White Fence
