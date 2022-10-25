News

U.S. Girls Shares Video for New Single “Bless This Mess” Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Emma McIntyre



U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has shared a video for her new single “Bless This Mess.” View the video, directed by Remy and artist Evan Gordon, below.

Elaborating on the video in a press release, Remy states: “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities. Recently I unearthed a VHS tape housing footage of my 1998 self singing on top of my favorite songs of the day, along with my 2000 self publicly performing music for the first time, plus various other blush-worthy self-portraits. I decided to air out this acutely personal footage. My meta music video vision: 1998 self singing a song that 2020 self wrote.”

Gordon adds: “I buckled down and painstakingly dragged the eight-minute clip over each word of the song, forwards and then backwards, splitting off any partial or direct match. Beyond my expectations, I was able to find multiple matches for each phrase. From here, I worked on stitching the clips together to make complete phrases, selecting from my list of matches much like making a comp of vocal takes. This video is a realfake. It’s naturally authentic while being transparently fake. Its intent is not to deceive or convince, but rather to induce reflection and remembrance.”

In July, Remy shared the single “So Typically Now.”

Remy’s most recent album, Heavy Light, came out in 2020 via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.

