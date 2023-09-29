 U2 Share Video for New Song “Atomic City” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
U2 Share Video for New Song “Atomic City”

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Concert Residency in Las Vegas Starts Tonight

Sep 29, 2023 By Mark Redfern
U2 have shared a brand new song, “Atomic City,” via a music video. It was filmed in Las Vegas, where tonight the band start their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere concert residency to christen the state of the art new venue Sphere. Ben Kutchins directed the video. Watch it below.

Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite produced the song, which was recorded at Sound City in LA. “Atomic City” is inspired by Blondie’s “Call Me,” so much so that Blonie and Giorgio Moroder (who co-wrote and produced “Call Me”) also get songwriting credits on “Atomic City.”

Of the song, U2’s Bono simply says in a press release: “It’s a love song to our audience…‘where you are is where I’ll be.’”

Las Vegas was nicknamed Atomic City in the 1950s because of all the nuclear testing nearby. The video was shot just last week on the same Fremont Street location where U2 filmed their video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” more than 36 years ago (it was on their 1987 album, Joshua Tree).

U2 are Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. During their Sphere concerts they will be performing their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

