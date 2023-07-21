News

Uk Alt-Pop Artist Ailis Announces Debut Single "(give me) Just A Little Bit" is available now on all platforms

Photography by Debbie Ellis

Multi-instrumentalist Ailis (pronounced Ay-Lish), who was previously a highly sought-after session guitarist, drummer, and percussionist, is now putting her own music front and center. She describes her music as “grit pop” and firmly believes that pop music doesn’t have to sound “perfect and mechanical.” Overcoming hearing loss as a child, along with her experience as a session drummer with artists such as PINS and her sensitivity to vibration, has provided Ailis with a unique perspective enabling her to create soaring, anthemic alternative pop. She explains, “My journey in music unconventionally started when meningitis led to single-sided deafness because it changed the way that I heard and felt music forever. As a deaf, female musician, I am proud to be releasing my music and representing my communities.”

Having been a session guitarist, vocalist, drummer, and percussionist, Ailis started her solo artist career while writing music for adverts and TV when touring was put on hold during COVID. “I always loved writing and producing, so when my collaborations started getting picked up by publishers, it pushed me to start writing music I wanted to release under my own name.”

“(give me) Just A Little Bit,” which is entirely self-produced, arrives with a mesmerizing propulsive performance video highlighting Ailis’ formidable multi-instrumental skill set and marks her out as one to watch.

She explains the song confronts the culture of “self-idealization” on social media. It examines how we often present a carefully curated online version of ourselves to the world. “We use social media to showcase an alter ego, which has its merits, but it also erodes our authenticity,” she explains. “I believe that beneath the facade, we all secretly yearn for others to see our true selves. At what point do we become so detached from our authentic selves that we become mere commodities, serving as a form of social currency?”

To emphasize the message behind the song, Ailis collaborated with renowned Manchester photographer, Debbie Ellis, on a “tongue-in-cheek” visual project in which Ailis embodies abstract pieces of furniture. Debbie shared, “We were particularly excited about shooting the lamp piece because it encapsulates the societal expectation of looking great and lighting up a room while simultaneously being expected to stand in the corner and remain silent.”

