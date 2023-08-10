News

All





UK Artist SOFY Releases second single “supermarket” Out now via Chess Club Records

Photography by MOJA



UK artist SOFY follows up her previous single “socks” with “supermarket.” A track which is described as “a continuation of SOFY’s love story - from wearing their socks to bed to waiting outside of their supermarket.” Whereas “socks” celebrated the excitement of a new relationship,“supermarket” details the dissolution of one.

Speaking about “supermarket”, SOFY candidly explains; “‘supermarket’ is probably my favourite song on this project, there’s something really special about it for me. It’s about that sick to your stomach, spinning out of control, full body feeling you get when you realise the door of a relationship is closed for good, and how someone’s new beginnings mark something else’s ending-‘you’ve got your head on her shoulder, guess it’s finally over’. It starts off soft and feels almost like a lullaby in the first verse with the wurlitzers and acoustic guitar, but then it opens up into this soaring chorus and post before finishing super softly and intimately again. It sounds proper cliche but I really feel like the journey of the track fully encompasses all the spectrum of emotions that you feel when something ends-sadness to desperation to frustration and then finally to closure.”



SOFY had already made her Glastonbury debut, alongside playing 8 other prominent festivals across Europe for her first run, sold out three London, headline shows, including 800-cap venue Lafayette, and even secured a spot on the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.