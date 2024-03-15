News

UK Band Divorce Drops New Single “Gears” Plus Details of UK Live Dates

Photography by Flower Up



British band Divorce shift into high gear with their first single of 2024, “Gears,” produced by the acclaimed Catherine Marks (boygenius, Foals, Wolf Alice).



The new track arrives alongside a string of exciting announcements, including their biggest UK headline tour. True to their restless spirit, “Gears” delves into the challenges of juggling multiple identities and responsibilities. The song itself reflects this duality, starting with a soft and melodic soundscape before morphing into a more jittery and intense one. Lead singer and guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow explains “‘Gears’ was written when I’d just moved to London and was working very long hours whilst trying to keep up with increasing band commitments for Divorce. I was spending all of my time working or playing shows and couldn’t maintain any kind of social life or keep up with the spending a social life felt like it would cost. The song came out of those frustrations.”



DIVORCE ON TOUR

26 March - SGW3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK **

27 March - Stylus, Leeds, UK **

29 March - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK **

30 March - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK **

31 March - De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill, UK **

02 April - Junction, Cambridge, UK **

04 April - Rock City, Nottingham, UK **

05 April - Troxy, London, UK **

06 April - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK **

17 May - London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, NL

25 May - Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire, UK

01 June - This Must Be The Place Festival, Leeds, UK

15 June - Brighten The Corners Festival, Ipswich, UK

16 June - Black Deer Festival, Kent, UK

05 July - MIDI Festival, FR

28 July - Truck Festival, Oxford, UK

30 August - Brighton Psych Festival, Brighton, UK

31st August - Manchester Psych Festival, Manchester, UK

1st Sept - Edinburgh Psych Festival, Edinburgh, UK

25 Sept - Bodega, Nottingham UK

26 Sept - Bodega, Nottingham, UK

23 October - Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

** = Supporting Everything Everything

