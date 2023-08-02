News

UK band SUDS release new single ‘Paint My Body’ And Announce News of Their Debut album The Great Overgrowth due November 3rd via Big Scary Monsters.

Emo/indie four-piece SUDS have announced their debut album The Great Overgrowth due November 3rd via Big Scary Monsters.

They also release an addictive new single, ‘Paint My Body’, which mixes soaring harmonies with fuzzy guitars not unlike Alvvays or The Oreilles.

The band, who comprise Jack Ames (drums/vocals), Maisie Cater (vocals/guitar), Dan Godfrey (guitar/vocals), and Harry Mitchell (bass), are apparently “stepping into the next part of the story” with their debut album, as drummer Ames explains. “We’ve come through the undergrowth, which was the substantial and impenetrable weeds we found ourselves stuck in. The Great Overgrowth now finds us on the other side of that - a huge open landscape that at first feels scary and unpredictable but soon becomes a character in itself that wants to help you find peace and comfort in your day-to-day life.”

Of the single, they say, “This song centers us back to the concept of the record. It’s about being reluctant to go out with friends - but finding solace in being with yourself in nature. Being the first time we are introduced to The Great Overgrowth.”



Live Dates:

23 JUL | Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

06 SEP | Breakfest, Bristol

14 OCT | Twisterella Festival, Middlesbrough

