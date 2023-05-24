News

Under the Radar Presents: The Best of “Why Not Both” Featuring David Duchovny and William Shatner Come with us to Spaaaaaace!!!!

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Over the years we have interviewed so many amazing guests that we are releasing a series of Best of Why Not Both episodes which feature clips from our favorite chats. Join us as we unravel the secrets of these iconic individuals who have fearlessly pursued various artistic avenues and discovered their true passion.

In this captivating interview, David Duchovny, renowned actor and musician, shares his journey of exploring both the silver screen and the music industry, showcasing how embracing diverse creative outlets can unlock hidden talents and bring immense satisfaction amidst moments of self-doubt.

William Shatner, the legendary actor, writer, and director, takes us on an awe-inspiring adventure, revealing how his ventures in acting, writing, and even music have propelled him towards self-discovery and an unparalleled sense of fulfillment as we chat about the very nature of the universe.

Electronic musician Jon Hopkins mesmerizes us with his tale of intertwining passions in music production and visual art. Discover how his multidimensional approach to creativity has not only fueled his success but also enriched his personal growth thru psychedelic therapy.

