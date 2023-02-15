Under the Radar Presents: The Best of “Why Not Both” Featuring Sudan Archives, AURORA, and HANA
Coming soon to a Wednesday near you
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
It’s been a hot second since we’ve premiered a new episode of Why Not Both. Behold, a snack to tide you over until the next season. Our first ‘best of’ episode features three artists with impeccable style and emotive music—Los Angeles producer and musician, Sudan Archives, Norway’s AURORA, and Los Angeles beat maker and ‘elven songstress’ HANA.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Perfume Genius, Icona Pop, and Tori Amos, click over to our streaming options.
See you soon!
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
