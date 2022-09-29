 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Bryce Drew | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Bryce Drew

Sometimes Wednesday falls on a Thursday…deal with it

Sep 29, 2022 By Laura Studarus Bookmark and Share


Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Bryce Drew has moved around to many colorful locations, from her childhood summers spent in Trinidad to growing up in Miami, studying songwriting in Nashville, and now living in Los Angeles—all which you can hear on her latest song, “Still Recovering.” We loved chatting with her about the magic that each space and collaboration brings out in her work, and how we can tune into the ourselves through the colors and sounds that surround us.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including BANKS, , and Self Esteem, cozy up to our listening options.

For more from Bryce, say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Wrap your ears around all her music here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent