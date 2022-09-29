Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Bryce Drew
Sometimes Wednesday falls on a Thursday…deal with it
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Bryce Drew has moved around to many colorful locations, from her childhood summers spent in Trinidad to growing up in Miami, studying songwriting in Nashville, and now living in Los Angeles—all which you can hear on her latest song, “Still Recovering.” We loved chatting with her about the magic that each space and collaboration brings out in her work, and how we can tune into the ourselves through the colors and sounds that surround us.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including BANKS, MØ, and Self Esteem, cozy up to our listening options.
For more from Bryce, say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Wrap your ears around all her music here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
