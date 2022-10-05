News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Eerie Wanda For your listening pleasure

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Near death experiences, unusual moments, and novel drum parts are all fair game when it comes to the creations of Marina Tadic, aka Eerie Wanda. We loved getting to chat with her about the creative process behind her new collection of songs and visuals and were inspired by her joy in the vulnerable and the absurd. When in doubt, embrace the darkness, the light, and everything in between.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including The Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus, and Soundwalk Collective, click over to our streaming options.

For more from Eerie Wanda, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Internal Radio is out now on Joyful Noise Recordings.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.