Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Elias Rønnenfelt of Iceage

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Between wild adventures on Russian trains and music fans with machetes, Elias Rønnenfelt of the band Iceage advocates for letting yourself get a little uncomfortable in order to access your creativity. As a touring musician, Elias told us about his wanderlust and how it gave him a new appreciation for some of the basics of domestic life in the rare moments that he is sitting still. Sometimes you have to get cozy in the chaos to find the best moments of inspiration.

Iceage's new album Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015​-​2021 is out now.

